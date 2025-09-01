MESSIER (M87) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. MESSIER has a market cap of $33.17 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of MESSIER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MESSIER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MESSIER has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,151.33 or 1.00636679 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106,722.50 or 0.98897511 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.09 or 0.00369801 BTC.

About MESSIER

MESSIER’s total supply is 884,846,293,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,846,293,945 tokens. MESSIER’s official website is messier.app. MESSIER’s official Twitter account is @messierm87.

Buying and Selling MESSIER

According to CryptoCompare, “MESSIER (M87) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MESSIER has a current supply of 884,846,293,944. The last known price of MESSIER is 0.00003659 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,095,161.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://messier.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESSIER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESSIER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESSIER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

