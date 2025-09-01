TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. $TRTX Shares Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 38.8% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TRTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 193.29 and a current ratio of 193.29. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.68.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

