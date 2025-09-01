Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 463 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Alamar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $130.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average of $128.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

