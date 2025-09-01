Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT is Alamar Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 3.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

