iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.64% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $314,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 6.9%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $188.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.