Royal Bank of Canada Sells 357,299 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,315,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 357,299 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Entergy were worth $368,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

