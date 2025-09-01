Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1,435.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $37,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,599.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,700.97 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,612.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,183.09.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock worth $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

