Workiva Inc. $WK Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for about 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 27.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Siren L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 75.0% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Workiva by 95.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Up 1.9%

Workiva stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WK

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.