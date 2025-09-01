Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after buying an additional 303,711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 68,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

