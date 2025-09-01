Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,318,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,527,000 after acquiring an additional 157,523 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,811,000 after purchasing an additional 493,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,801,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,833,000 after purchasing an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $242,380,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DT stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The company had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

