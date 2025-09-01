Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $2.45 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $33.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

