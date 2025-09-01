200,000 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI Purchased by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Owens & Minor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 537.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,387.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 1.1%

OMI stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 26.59% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 492,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,617,044.12. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,100,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,565,285.17. This trade represents a 3.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,537,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,544. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMI. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

