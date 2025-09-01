Gritstone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II $NHICU

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. NewHold Investment Corp. II comprises about 1.4% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $981,000.

Get NewHold Investment Corp. II alerts:

NewHold Investment Corp. II Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NHICU opened at $10.31 on Monday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.