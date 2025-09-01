Sprott Inc. $SII Stock Position Lifted by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sprott by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 9.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sprott by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Price Performance

NYSE SII opened at $65.90 on Monday. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Sprott had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

