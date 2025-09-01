Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,461,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 93,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.84.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of ON stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ON Semiconductor Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
