Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,461,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 93,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ON stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.