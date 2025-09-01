Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 1,390,548 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390,548 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 420.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.98. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.