State of Wyoming Grows Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

State of Wyoming raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in JFrog were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,903,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 965,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,694,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,228,000 after buying an additional 184,448 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $49.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on JFrog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 102,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $5,093,296.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,081,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,412,456.51. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $67,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,499. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,705 shares of company stock worth $24,867,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

