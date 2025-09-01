Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $SLN

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ SLN opened at $4.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.20% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

