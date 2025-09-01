Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.49% of American Tower worth $503,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $203.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.34. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

