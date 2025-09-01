629,749 Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RCKT Acquired by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 629,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $69,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $353.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,706.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 224,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,763.88. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $36,569.18. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 137,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,903.08. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $111,413. 24.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

