BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 11,771 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.20% of Essex Property Trust worth $40,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $705,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,045,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $270.49 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.