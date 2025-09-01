Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,353 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $73.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.09. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

