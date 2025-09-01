NeuroPace, Inc. $NPCE Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,979 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeuroPace were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $302.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.90.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 168.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 million. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NPCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

