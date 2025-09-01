Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,263,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 808,110 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 577,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 477,375 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 501,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 419,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 318,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $4,877,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $430.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.85%.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.