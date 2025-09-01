Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Stock Holdings Reduced by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 307.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $5,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $208.96 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of -614.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $8,970,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,282,726.25. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,173.25. This trade represents a 70.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 728,705 shares of company stock worth $137,798,322. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

