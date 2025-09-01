CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,002 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,852,000 after purchasing an additional 266,631 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,138,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $515.46 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.88 and its 200-day moving average is $505.19.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.71.

View Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.