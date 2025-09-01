Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. $UNCY

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,391,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 7.79% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $4.19 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

