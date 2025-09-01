Nantahala Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. $ALTG

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Alta Equipment Group worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ALTG opened at $8.34 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $267.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 95.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

View Our Latest Report on Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.