Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. $CDXS

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Codexis worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Codexis by 11,125.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $246.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Codexis had a negative net margin of 113.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.83%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

