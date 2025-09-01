One Wealth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,830,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after acquiring an additional 201,964 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 69.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 25.0% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 130,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $545,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

