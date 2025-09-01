Nantahala Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in eHealth, Inc. $EHTH

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698,059 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 15.6% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in eHealth by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 51.7% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 37.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Trading Down 0.5%

EHTH stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EHTH

About eHealth

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.