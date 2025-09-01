Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. $FULC Shares Acquired by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,985 shares during the period. Fulcrum Therapeutics makes up about 0.6% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FULC. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 209.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULC. HC Wainwright raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of FULC opened at $6.48 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $350.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.82.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.