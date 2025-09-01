Nantahala Capital Management LLC Invests $11.76 Million in RH $RH

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in RH by 607.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of RH by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in RH by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 146.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.35.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $225.44 on Monday. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.28 and its 200 day moving average is $216.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.