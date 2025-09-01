Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $22.37 Million Stock Holdings in Savara Inc. $SVRA

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,075,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,116 shares during the quarter. Savara accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.67% of Savara worth $22,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Savara by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Savara by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Savara by 25.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Savara by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 132,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Savara

In other news, Director Richard J. Hawkins purchased 48,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $98,379.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 115,466 shares in the company, valued at $235,550.64. This represents a 71.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $3.28 on Monday. Savara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Savara from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Savara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

