Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX Shares Purchased by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,808,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,032 shares during the period. Amneal Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.3% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,975.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason B. Daly sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $199,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,984.30. This trade represents a 67.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kiely sold 32,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 225,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,746.59. This trade represents a 12.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,700,625. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

