Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 3,883 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,883 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

