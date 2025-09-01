Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 5,909 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.