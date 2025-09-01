Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $552,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,810,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.