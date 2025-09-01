Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $481,000 in The Kroger Co. $KR

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kroger by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after buying an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,363,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,156,000 after buying an additional 865,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $277,989,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $74.90.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.15%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
