VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH Shares Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.3%

OIH stock opened at $256.85 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.21 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.