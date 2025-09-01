DRW Securities LLC Purchases 6,821 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 354.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $133.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

