ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7%

OKE opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.18 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

