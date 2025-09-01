Ameriflex Group Inc. Acquires 7,020 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF $DYNF

Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 194,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

DYNF stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $57.66.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.