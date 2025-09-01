Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI opened at $318.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $320.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.38 and a 200-day moving average of $291.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

