14,300 Shares in The Trade Desk $TTD Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.3%

Trade Desk stock opened at $54.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

