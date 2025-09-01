Ameriflex Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Ameriflex Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

