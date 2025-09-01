General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,327,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,558,000 after buying an additional 94,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $324.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.98 and a 200-day moving average of $281.98. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $326.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,260 shares of company stock worth $138,125,545. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.