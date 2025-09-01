Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 592,025 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,025 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.44% of First Majestic Silver worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121,892 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 55,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,482 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $9.16 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -914.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.25 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company’s revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

