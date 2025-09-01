Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 178,105 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 662.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.42% of TriNet Group worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 57.7% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $672,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $2,685,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $393,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $104.06.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.93 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 2,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $170,658.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,902.59. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,510.40. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,395 shares of company stock worth $560,612. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNET

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.