Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 224 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $210.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.26 and a 200 day moving average of $198.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $212.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

